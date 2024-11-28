Three Kanniyakumari youth arrested for selling drugs via delivery app

MADURAI: Three youths were arrested in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday after being charged with supplying illicit drugs by using an online delivery app.

The accused have been identified as John Christopher (21) of Munchirai in Pudukadai, Thirunavukarasu (20) of Pudukadai and Rahul (24) of Nithiravilai, sources said. Acting on a tip-off, a team formed by Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanam initially arrested Christopher, who was in illegal possession of ganja and narcotic injections.

Pudukadai police filed a case, and after enquiry, police sources said Christopher bought such drugs from Thirunavukarasu, who studied nursing. The police then seized 77 drug tablets, 11 narcotic injections, 14 drug chocolates and five grams of ganja from him.

Further, the police arrested Rahul, who aided in drug trafficking, sources said.