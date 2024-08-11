Three hurt in rough sea off Tiruchendur

MADURAI: Three devotees suffered injuries while taking a holy dip at Tiruchendur coast on Sunday.

A huge wave took them by surprise and injured Thangam (52) of Salem, Bagampiriya (39) of Pudukottai and Venkatesan (56) of Coimbatore, sources said.

They were rescued by the Coastal Protection Force and taken to hospital.

Tiruchendur DSP MVasantharaj said that based on warnings, devotees are restricted from accessing the seashore. “But this was an unexpected incident,” the DSP said.