Begin typing your search...

Three hurt in rough sea off Tiruchendur

A huge wave took them by surprise and injured Thangam (52) of Salem, Bagampiriya (39) of Pudukottai and Venkatesan (56) of Coimbatore, sources said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Aug 2024 6:12 PM GMT
Three hurt in rough sea off Tiruchendur
X
Representative image

MADURAI: Three devotees suffered injuries while taking a holy dip at Tiruchendur coast on Sunday.

A huge wave took them by surprise and injured Thangam (52) of Salem, Bagampiriya (39) of Pudukottai and Venkatesan (56) of Coimbatore, sources said.

They were rescued by the Coastal Protection Force and taken to hospital.

Tiruchendur DSP MVasantharaj said that based on warnings, devotees are restricted from accessing the seashore. “But this was an unexpected incident,” the DSP said.

Tiruchendurholy dipTiruchendur coastCoastal Protection Forcewave injuryBagampiriya Pudukottai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick