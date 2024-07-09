Three held with fake docus at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Immigration officials arrested three persons who attempted to fly abroad with fake passports on Monday.

It is said, while the immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers bound for Malaysia on Sunday late hours, they found the passport of Chinna Thambi (63), a resident of Tirumayam in Pudukkottai was fake. He had altered several information including the date of birth in his passport and was arrested.

Similarly, while the passengers bound for Malaysia were undergoing document verification the officials found Vijaya Murthy (45) from Ramanathapuram had altered the information including his name, date of birth, and place of birth in the passport. He was also arrested and handed over to the Airport police.

They also found that a passenger Sivabalan (46) from Sivagangai had tampered with the details in the passport and arrested him. A separate interrogation was under way to investigate the reasons behind people altering details in the document.