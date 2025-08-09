Three held with 310 IMFL bottles smuggled from Puducherry 

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur police on Saturday arrested three persons and seized 310 IMFL bottles smuggled from Puducherry.

Based on a tip-off claiming a huge number of IMFL bottles were being smuggled to Thanjavur, the police amplified the vehicle inspection from early Saturday hours.

While a team was conducting a vehicle check at the Sathanur area, they intercepted a car with Karnataka registration and conducted an elaborate inspection, following which they found that a three-member gang was smuggling 310 IMFL bottles from Puducherry.

Subsequently, the police seized the bottles and arrested three persons who were identified as Karthik (34) from Karaikal, and Yogesh (22) and Mariappan (22) from Settur. The interrogation found that the trio were smuggling the liquor bottles from Puducherry and were in the habit of supplying them to their regular customers in Kumbakonam and the adjacent areas. Further investigations are under way.