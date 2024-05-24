Three held for stealing mobile phones from Govt Dental college hostel in Flower Bazaar

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested for allegedly sneaking into the women's hostel of Government Dental college on Muthuswamy Salai in Flower Bazaar and stealing six mobile phones of the students.

Flower Bazaar police registered a case based on a complaint from the hostel in-charge, B Bakiyalakshmi about the theft that happened on May 21.

Police sources said that the students were in the college when the incident happened.

A team led by Flower Bazaar Inspector (crime) conducted investigations and on examining the CCTV footage near the hostel and surrounding areas, police zeroed in on the suspects. On Thursday night, police arrested T Karthikraj (24) of Chengelpattu, S Hans Ali (23) of Tondiarpet and Umar Farooq (23) of Tondiarpet.

Police recovered the stolen six mobile phones from them and handed them over to the students. Further investigation revealed that there are 8 criminal cases against accused Karthikraj.

Police said that the accused used to steal mobile phones and sell them for cheaper rates at the shops lining Fort railway station compound and in Burma Bazaar.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.