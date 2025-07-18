Three held for robbing Rs 30 L from goldsmith in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district police on Thursday arrested three persons of an eight-member gang for robbing a goldsmith of Rs 30 lakh after assaulting him on the Salem-Kochi National Highway near KG Chavadi recently.

Police said Jeevan (50) from Thrissur, who was employed in a smithy in RS Puram, was heading to Kerala in a two-wheeler to purchase jewels auctioned by nationalised banks, when the gang members intercepted and forced him into their car on July 12.

They snatched away the cash before forcing him out of the car. On receiving a complaint, the KG Chavady police registered a case and three special teams fanned out to the neighbouring state to track the culprits.

Meanwhile, during a vehicle check at Walayar check post, the special team of police intercepted a car and inquired about three persons inside on suspicion.

The trio identified as Manish (31), Joseph (26) and Vishnu (32), all hailing from Ernakulam in Kerala, confessed to having been involved in the robbery.

Police recovered Rs 6 lakh from them and seized their car. They were then produced in a court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. A search is on for five others, who are on the run.