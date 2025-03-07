Three held for online abuse of singer Isaivani

CHENNAI: Cybercrime police have arrested three persons in connection with the complaint by singer S Isaivani, alleging online abuse and harassment from Hindu outfits over her song titled "I am sorry Ayyappa."

Some of them had posted Isaivani's phone number on social media, and she received abusive phone calls in December, according to the complaint. Alleging that the abusers made casteist remarks on her social media, Isaivani sought action against those social media users and those who made the abusive phone calls.

A complaint was filed with the North Zone cybercrime police station, and subsequently, the police arrested three persons – Ravichandran, Suresh Kumar, and Azhagu Pragaspathi for the abusive comments and casteist remarks.