Three from TN killed in Karnataka mishap

CHITRADURGA: In a tragic road accident on Thursday, three persons from Tamil Nadu were killed and six others sustained injuries near Katral village in Karnataka's Chitradurga taluk.

One person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Sharavana, 28-year-old Arjun, and 29-year-old Senthil.

According to police, the accident occurred when the Innova car in which the victims were travelling hit a road divider. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst. Police suspect that overspeeding and negligent driving contributed to the tragedy.

One of the deceased, Arjun, was reportedly employed with the Tamil Nadu Police Department.

The victims were on a trip to Goa with friends. Six others travelling in the same vehicle -- Salman, Naveen, Gokul, Senthil Kumar, Ramesh, and Gowtham -- suffered injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

The Chitradurga Rural Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation. The bodies have been shifted to the Chitradurga District Hospital for post-mortem. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.