Three from Tamil Nadu among 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire; CM Stalin offers condolences

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the victims of the fire accident that occurred at Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata's Mechhuapatti area. Among the 15 killed were three people from Tamil Nadu — Muthukrishnan and his two children, Diya and Rithin, from Karur district.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister also assured support to the bereaved families. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. During this sorrowful situation, the government will stand by their side,” Stalin posted.

The fire was spotted around 7:30- 8 PM on Tuesday in the crowded Burrabazar neighbourhood, a commercial zone with shops and warehouses. It quickly engulfed the six-storey budget hotel with 88 occupants in 42 rooms.

Firefighters and rescue personnel managed to evacuate several guests from upper floors but many could not be saved.

15 people — 11 men, 1 woman, a boy and a girl — were confirmed dead by early Wednesday morning, with multiple others injured and undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

Ten fire tenders battled the blaze for nearly ten hours, and the fire was finally brought under control on Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)