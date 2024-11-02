Three friends en route to celebrate Deepavali killed after their car plunges into lake in Hosur

COIMBATORE: Three persons died after their car plunged into a water body in Hosur in Krishnagiri. The deceased, identified as K Mahesh, T Lindo, and S Yogeshwaran were all friends aged around 25 years.

The tragic incident occurred when they were travelling to Bagalur from Hosur at past Wednesday midnight to celebrate Deepavali.

As the car reached Venkatapuram, Lindo, who was behind the wheels, lost control and the car plunged into a lake along the roadside.

Based on the information given by villagers, the Bagalur police along with fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and took out the car by using a crane.

Police said the bodies of Mahesh and Lindo were retrieved from inside the car, while the body of Yogeshwaran was retrieved after a long search as he died after coming out of the car in his escape bid.

The police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

In a similar mishap in August, this year, five persons managed to survive with injuries after their car plunged into the same lake. But then there was no water in the lake.