    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Dec 2024 7:38 PM IST
    Three express trains cancelled in Villupuram section on Dec 2; check details here
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced cancellation of three express trains due to suspension of Bridge no 452 between Vikravandi – Mundiyampakkam and Bridge no 84 between Tirukovilur and Tandarai where water level has risen above danger level.

    Train no 06691 Villupuram – Mayiladuthurai MEMU, Train no 06695 Mayiladuthurai – Villupuram MEMU and Train no 06542 Tiruvarur – Mayiladuthurai commencing journey on December 2 (Monday) have been cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

