Three covid cases reported in Tamil Nadu in a week

CHENNAI: Covid cases in Tamil Nadu saw a fall as only three cases were reported in a week from May 19 to 26, according to the data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of people who were discharged due to covid was 60 in the state this week. The total number of active cases is 69, according to the data.

In Tamil Nadu the number of covid cases has increased from 32 to 66 in a week from May 12 to 19 which was more than double in comparison to the previous week.