Three Coimbatore jail inmates booked for having ganja

COIMBATORE: Three prisoners were booked for having ganja in Coimbatore Central Prison on Sunday.

The accused persons were identified as Nagamani (31) from Pappampatti in Palani, Jeeva (37) from Kulithalai in Karur and Surya (27) from Tirupur had 12 grams of ganja.

The checks were carried out based on a tip-off that some prisoners had smuggled the contraband into the prison. Some of the prisoners broke into an argument with police against conducting the checks, triggering tense moments.

Soon, the prison staff intervened and brought the situation to normalcy. Based on a complaint against the prisoners for obstructing them from carrying out the raid, the police also booked the three prisoners to prevent them from discharging their duty. Further inquiries are on.