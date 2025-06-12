Three class 8 boys gang-rape class 11 Kanchipuram girl, 2 held

CHENNAI: The police have arrested two class 8 students and are searching for a third boy, a class 9 student, for allegedly drugging a class 11 girl with alcohol-laced soft drinks and gang-raping her. The incident took place near Kancheepuram on Monday.

The girl, who is a student at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kancheepuram, comes from a poor family.

According to the police investigation, the three accused boys – two of whom are private school students -- had allegedly befriended the girl under the pretence of seeking clarification on academic subjects.

The rape reportedly took place on Monday in the Kalakkattur area. Police allege that the boys, along with a 22-year-old man from Kalakkattur, took the girl to a secluded spot.

The boys allegedly forced the girl to consume the soft drinks they had spiked with alcohol and passed on to her as a regular drink. The boys also reportedly drank some of it. After the girl became incapacitated from the drugged drink, the three boys allegedly gang-raped her.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's parents at the police station, the case was transferred to the Kancheepuram All-Women Police Station (AWPS) due to its serious nature. The girl was sent to a government hospital for a medical examination.

Two of the accused were arrested and a search is underway for the third, a 14-year-old boy who is currently absconding.

In her statement to the police, the girl reportedly stated that only the three schoolboys raped her. She asserted that the 22-year-old man who was present at the spot had tried to intervene and stop the boys but was overpowered. Despite her testimony clearing him of direct involvement, police are continuing their interrogation of the man.

Reports indicate that the father of one of the accused boys is a member of the DMK party, while the father of another accused is reportedly affiliated to actor Vijay's political party.