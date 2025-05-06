Three cars damaged in tree fall in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three cars got damaged after a tree was uprooted and fell on them due to winds in Coimbatore on Sunday night.

A neem tree fell on the cars parked beneath at a workshop in Edayarpalayam, when there were rains accompanied by heavy winds. Many areas also suffered power cuts.

In Kovaipudur, the branches of a tree fell on an overhead electric cable, resulting in the suspension of power for a few hours until the electricity department restored the power connection.

Rains also led to the inundation of the MGR market, causing hardship to traders. Traders expressed fear that vegetables may rot as they got wet in the rain and urged the district administration to ensure water does not stagnate inside the market premises.

The meteorological department has forecast rain for the next few days in Coimbatore and neighbouring areas.