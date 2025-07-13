Begin typing your search...

    Three boys drown while bathing in pond in Ranipet

    They were bathing in a deep area when they unexpectedly drowned, were immediately rushed to Banavaram Government Primary Health Centre

    Three boys drown while bathing in pond in Ranipet
    Representative image 

    RANIPET: Three boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Mettu Kunnathur village near Banavaram, Ranipet district, on Sunday afternoon.

    The victims - Bhuvaneswaran (7), Moni Prasad (9) and Sujan (7), were the residents of the same village. They were bathing in a deep area when they unexpectedly drowned, according to Daily Thanthi. Locals and Banavaram Fire Department officials rushed to the scene and rescued the children. They were immediately rushed to Banavaram Government Primary Health Centre, where they were declared dead.

    The bodies of the three have been taken to Sholinghur Government Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

