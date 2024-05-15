Three boys drown while bathing in irrigation well at Karur

TIRUCHY: Three boys, who were bathing in an irrigation well in Karur, drowned during the late hours on Monday.

Sources said that Aswin (12), a class 7 student, along with his friends, Marimuthu (13), a class 6 student, and Vishnu (13), a class 8 student, all from Puthur near Andankovil in Karur, went for a bath in an irrigation well near their locality. As the boys did not return home even after a long time, family members searched for them in various places where the trio used to go regularly.

Not wanting to take any chances, family members also checked the irrigation well and were shocked to find the bodies of three boys in it. Soon, they passed on the information to the Karur town police, who along with the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the three bodies from the well. Later they were sent to Karur GH.

Initial investigations revealed that all three were taking baths in the well. Suddenly, Aswin started drowning. On seeing Aswin’s condition, the other two too jumped into the well to rescue him. Unfortunately, none of them knew how to swim and all the three drowned.

On Tuesday, the bodies were handed over to their respective parents after post-mortem.