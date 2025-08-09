Three arrested in fake appointment letter scam at Nagercoil govt engineering college

CHENNAI: Three men from Villupuram district have been arrested for issuing fake appointment orders for positions at University College of Engineering Nagercoil.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, District SP Stalin had ordered action after reports emerged of fraud job appointment letters being circulated.

A special police investigation identified the accused as Selvakumar (50), Mohammed Ismail (51) and Babu (42) from Tindivanam.

The special police team arrested the trio in Tindivanam and seized fake government appointment orders, counterfeit government seals, and computers used in the scam.

All three have been remanded in custody.