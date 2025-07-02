Those disguising as devotees can’t tolerate Dravidian Model govt’s progress: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Applauding the achievements of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday that true devotees were recognising the accomplishments of a Dravidian-model government’s policy of ‘everything for everyone’. However, those filled with hatred and intent on dividing society were unable to tolerate this.

“Those who disguise themselves as true devotees are also unable to accept the government’s achievements,” said the CM, while participating in a free wedding organised by the HR & CE department. He also listed several achievements over the past four years, including the consecration of 3,170 temples.

“I never concern myself with baseless criticism born out of long-standing grudge. They are merely venting their anger through such cartoons. But my duty is to serve the people, and I don’t let such things trouble me. In fact, I draw energy from this and even welcome more such criticism,” said the CM, referring to a cartoon published in a weekly magazine that ridiculed him and his cabinet colleagues.

He added that the intention behind the cartoon was not rooted in spiritualism, but rather in ridiculing him and his ministers. It is a clear expression of longstanding grudge. However, he asserted that his government would continue to serve true devotees with commitment.

Congratulating the newly-wed couples on the occasion, the CM encouraged them to name their children in Tamil and lead a healthy, peaceful life built on mutual respect.