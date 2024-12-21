Those backing Ennore thermal power plant should build house next to it, says Seeman

CHENNAI: Citing high chances of air and water pollution caused by thermal power plants, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman on Friday strongly opposed the proposed 660 MW ETPS Expansion Power Project.

Addressing the public hearing on the ETPS Expansion project at Ernavur, he said that the project is dangerous as it is affecting the environment. The fly ash emitted from the plant is poisoning the air. Therefore, it should not be allowed to expand.

While the ruling DMK supporters at the public hearing shouted during Seeman’s speech, he stated that those who supported the project should build their house next to the power plant.

“A public hearing should be held to know people’s opinions on the project. But don’t bring your supporters who will express opinions in your favour to create an impression among the people. There is no point in holding a public hearing in this manner,” he declared.

Seeman said that all the power generation projects like thermal and nuclear were implemented saying that they are for the development of the country and to create job opportunities. “The fly ash from coal-based power plants causes pollution. After all the food, water, and land have been poisoned like this, what can be done with the light of the electric lamp? We should cry over a dead body,” he said.

Pointing out that countries like Japan, Australia, and Arab countries generate electricity from ocean waves and sunlight, he wondered why the government is not considering renewable resources.

“Coal resources will run out one day. What will this government do then? But, wind, sunlight, and ocean waves are inexhaustible resources. Why does the government refuse to generate electricity from these sources? It can be used to generate electricity without causing any harm to nature,” he said.