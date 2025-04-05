Thoothukudi VOC Port handles 41.72 million tonne cargo, sets new record

MADURAI: During the financial year 2024-2025, Thoothukudi VO Chidambaranar Port handled 41.72 million tonnes of cargo traffic of as compared to the 41.40 million tonnes handled during the financial year 2023-24, registering a growth of 0.77%.

While imports accounted for 31.91 million tonnes, exports accounted for 9.69 million tonnes, and transshipment accounted for 0.12 million tonnes.

In terms of containers, the port handled 7,95,222 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) during the fiscal year, registering a growth of 6.41%, when compared to 7,47,363 TEUs handled during the financial year 2023-24, a statement said.

On its financial performance, the port has achieved its highest-ever total revenue of Rs 1209.19 crore, compared to Rs 1121.92 crore in the previous fiscal year of 2023-24, registering a growth of 7.78%. Operating revenue for FY 2024-25 is ₹1021.66 crore, compared to Rs 984.78 crore in the previous fiscal year, growing at 3.74 %.

Net surplus after tax for FY 2024-25 is Rs 534.90 crore as against Rs 460.08 crore in FY 2023-24, registering a record growth of 16.26%.

Much to its credit, the port created a new record by handling 2,04,650 tonnes of cargo in a single day on February 23 this year, surpassing the previous single-day cargo handling record of 2,04,512 tonnes set on October 30 in 2024.

On January 23, 2025, the port’s container terminals handled 5,250 TEUs in a single day, the highest single-day container volume handled this FY 2024-25.