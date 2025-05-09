Thoothukudi VOC Port enhances bulk cargo handling capacity

MADURAI: VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Thoothukudi, achieved another major milestone in bulk cargo handling. The North Cargo Berth (NCB)–III, operated by JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal, is ready for interim commercial operations.

The terminal can discharge dry-bulk cargo such as coal, limestone, gypsum, rock phosphate, and copper concentrate with two 120-tonne capacity harbour mobile cranes.

The 306-metre long and 14.20-metre draft, NCB–III facilitates berthing of 95,000 ‘Dead Weight Tonnage’ vessels of maximum LoA of 260 meters and beam of 48 metres.

The concession agreement has already been signed between the Port and the JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal for mechanisation of NCB–III.

On mechanisation by March 2027, the multipurpose terminal will be capable of handling seven million tonnes per annum.

The dredging in front of NCB-III was carried out from April 5 and completed in a span of just 26 days enabling berthing fully loaded Panamax vessels with a draft of 14.20 metres, a statement said.

At present, dredging is being carried out in the turning circle of the inner harbour to widen its diameter from 488 metres to 550 metres and will be completed by May 2025.

Further, the channel will be widened from 153 metres to 230 metres, facilitating berthing of larger-sized bulk carriers and container vessels. The Link Conveyor system, connecting Tuticorin Thermal Power Station's conveyor to the Port's coal yard, can discharge over 1,500 tonnes of bulk cargo per hour.

This initiative optimises the capacity of the fully mechanised Tangedco s coal berth, with a draft of 14.20 meters, a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 80,000 tonnes, and accommodating vessels up to 230 metres in length.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson, VOC Port Authority, stated that the readiness of NCB-III berth for handling dry bulk cargo marks a significant step in our drive toward modernisation and dry bulk cargo capacity enhancement. Therefore, “I urge all stakeholders and trade partners to fully utilise this state-of-the-art facility to boost bulk cargo operations and support the growth of maritime trade through VOC Port.”