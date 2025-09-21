Thoothukudi teen murders father’s lover; two more juveniles detained

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy, son of a police station clerk, allegedly killed a woman who was having an affair with his father in Thoothukudi district. Police said two other juveniles have also been detained in connection with the case.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Sakthi Maheshwari of Mappillaiyurani village. She was married to Ramasuppu, who works in Karnataka. Police said she had been in a relationship with Rajendran, a clerk at a police station in the district. The affair, which had lasted for years, caused tension within both families, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Rajendran’s son had urged her to end the relationship, but she refused. On September 15, the boy, along with a friend of the same age, allegedly attacked her with a sickle at her home. She died on the spot.

Thalamuthu Nagar police arrested both boys. A third juvenile, who had allegedly provided a motorcycle, was also detained, and the vehicle was seized. Further investigation is under way.