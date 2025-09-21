Thoothukudi shipyards would secure south TN place in global shipbuilding, restoring State’s place in global maritime history, Stalin hails initiative

CHENNAI: Expressing pride over the proposed shipyards in Thoothukudi at Rs 30,000 crore, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the development will steer southern Tamil Nadu into the global map of shipbuilding and growth.

In a social media post, Stalin said that the Sangam-era mariners carried Tamil trade across the oceans. "Today, the Dravidian model steers southern Tamil Nadu into the global map of shipbuilding, creating jobs and growth," he added.

CM Stalin was referring to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the state government entered into with Cochin Shipyard Limited and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on Saturday to set up two shipyards at a total cost of Rs 30,000 crore to generate 55,000 direct and indirect jobs.

"Together, these two ultra mega projects mark Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and sustainability in the sector," Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said while announcing the agreements.

It may be noted that SIPCOT and Thoothukudi VOC Port signed an MoU for the formation of a special purpose vehicle to support the development of shipbuilding in the State in the backdrop of the upcoming first-ever Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025.