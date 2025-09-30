Thoothukudi: Security tightened for soorasamharam at Kulasai

MADURAI: Security has been strengthened with the deployment of as many as 3,500 police personnel ahead of the Dasara festival’s soorasamharam at Mutharamman temple in Kulasekarapattinam of Thoothukudi district.

Amidst a huge gathering of devotees, the ten-day Dasara festival got off to a start with flag hoisting on September 23.

Soorasamharam, the grand festival, which is scheduled at midnight on Thursday at Kulasekarapattinam beach, celebrates the triumph of good over evil, symbolised by Goddess Durga’s victory over demon Mahishasura.

As the number of devotees is expected to swell, the district administration has made necessary arrangements to facilitate devotees.

To prevent crime, twenty teams have been mobilised in the vicinity of the beach town temple. Moreover, the police deployed two surveillance drones to monitor the proceedings, Superintendent of Police Albert John said.

CCTV cameras were also made operational at multiple locations, and the police personnel would keep an eye on the control room. If any child or devotee went missing, police men and women are ready to serve on the front line to rescue them and return them to their parents.

Further, the SP said Coastal Protection Force personnel were also adequately deputed as a safety precautionary measure to rescue any devotee stranded while taking a bath at sea.

Temporary bus stands were also arranged at three locations, and notice boards were also put up to help locate them in the interest of devotees.

Emergency helpline numbers – ‘9498101852’, ‘9498101833’ and ‘0461-2340393’ and Thoothukudi Hello Police -‘9514144100’ were also introduced for any assistance.