Thoothukudi school boy grabbed from bus, attacked with sickle over kabaddi clash

CHENNAI: A class 11 student was attacked by a gang on Monday near Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the schoolboy was travelling in a bus near Kettiyammal Puram when a gang of three blocked the bus, threw the boy out, and slashed him with a sickle. The boy sustained cuts on his head and hands.

The schoolboy was identified as Devendran, the son of Thangaganesh. He was studying in class 11 at a private school in Tirunelveli.

The passengers on the bus raised an alarm meanwhile the gang fled the scene. People informed the Srivaikuntam police about the incident.

Upon receiving the information, Srivaikuntam DSP Ramakrishnan, Srivaikuntam Inspector, and other officers rushed to the spot, rescued Devendran, who was lying with cuts and injuries, and sent him to the Srivaikuntam Government Hospital for further treatment.

During the initial investigation, it appears that the attack occurred in connection with a clash during a Kabaddi match.