Thoothukudi: Sanitation workers press govt to implement promised changes

MADURAI: Sanitation workers across all four zones of Thoothukudi Corporation in Tamil Nadu held a one-day strike demanding justice over long-pending issues and alleged that the State government has not implemented promised changes despite a 2017 go-ahead.

Sanitation workers from the Thoothukudi Corporation staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding better working conditions, the provision of essential equipment, and adequate payment for their services. The workers alleged that they were provided neither gloves nor face masks, essential tools for their safety, and claimed that their pay was insufficient.

Labour Union Representative, Sakhayam said, "Sanitation workers across all four zones of Thoothukudi Corporation held a one-day strike demanding justice over long-pending issues... Despite a 2017 go-ahead, the state government has not implemented promised changes... Workers allege salary inconsistencies, unjust transfers of union members 25 km away as retaliation and poor pay (Rs 497 and Rs 598 for drivers)... Though the Labour Welfare Board recommended reinstating transferred workers, no action was taken... We are pressing our demands to the Corporation Commissioner and the Mayor..." The protesters further demanded the implementation of the minimum wage, as promised by the Thoothukudi District Administration Chairman in 2024.

Police were deployed at the scene to ensure law and order as a large number of protesters gathered outside the Thoothukudi Corporation office, chanting slogans against the civic body for failing to meet their demands. Meanwhile, the protest in Thoothukudi comes amid a wider backdrop of labour unrest across the country.

Left parties' trade unions have staged a 'Bharat Bandh', alleging that the central government's economic reforms are undermining workers' rights. Ten central trade unions have called for a bandh. Under the 'Bandh', sectors such as state-run public transport, government offices, public sector units, banking and insurance services, postal operations, coal mining and industrial production are likely to be affected.