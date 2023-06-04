Thoothukudi rail passengers assn pays homage to victims

Begin typing your search...

The mourners observed a two–minute silence and offered candle-lit prayers in front of a portrait of the accident scene.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jun 2023 1:19 AM GMT
MADURAI: Members of the Thoothukudi District Passengers Welfare Association along with Empower India, a voluntary organization on Saturday mourned the deaths of 288 passengers in a three-train collision in Odisha on Friday.

The mourners observed a two–minute silence and offered candle-lit prayers in front of a portrait of the accident scene. It was organised along the Beach Road in Thoothukudi, sources said. A. Sankar, a Member of the Kanniyakumari District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, said it’s a heartrending incident and urged the railway authorities to be more cautious and prevent any such mishap further.

Kalyana Sundaram, president of the Passengers Welfare Association and its secretary M. Piramanayagam were among those mourned, sources said.

