Thoothukudi pushes efforts for mangrove restoration

THOOTHUKUDI: Efforts to restore and develop mangrove forests in the Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu are progressing, as the forestry department works to rebuild these crucial ecosystems that were damaged by severe floods in 2023.

Mangroves, often called “nomadic forests,” thrive in saltwater along the tropical and subtropical coastlines and are key in protecting coastal regions from natural disasters like storms and floods. They also serve as habitats for a variety of marine life.

These mangrove forests are commonly found along India’s east coast, particularly in Tamil Nadu’s Pichavaram, Muthupettai, and the Gulf of Mannar near Thoothukudi. The dense, flourishing mangroves thrive in brackish water, supported by large rivers that flow into the ocean. To increase their coverage, the forest department has been actively creating and maintaining mangrove plantations each year.

“Mangrove forests act as a bulwark protecting coastal villages and their inhabitants from storms and natural disasters,” explained local swamp worker Shankar. According to sources, Mangrove growth is especially important in areas like Thoothukudi, where the old backwaters, where the Thamirabarani River meets the Gulf of Mannar, are home to 14 hectares of these forests, known for their natural beauty and ecological significance.

In 2023, efforts to expand the mangrove cover included planting seeds for a new 70-hectare mangrove forest in areas that had previously been covered by swamp forests. However, heavy rains late in the year resulted in floods that washed away the newly planted seeds in the Alayathi forest area.

“Due to the heavy rain, all the seeds planted in the Alayathi forest area were washed away by the flood,” said Kavin, Ranger at Tiruchendur Vanasaragam. Despite this setback, the Thoothukudi District Forest Department is continuing its efforts to restore the lost mangrove forests. Shankar, also underlined the ongoing work to expand the mangroves, which are crucial for maintaining the long-term ecological balance of the region.