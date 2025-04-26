Thoothukudi police seize 11 kg ganja; 3 including juvenile held

CHENNAI: Acting on a tip-off, the Thoothukudi district police seized 11.15 kilograms of ganja and arrested two men near the Pudugiramam cremation ground in Kovilpatti.

A juvenile found in possession of the contraband was also detained.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, following instructions from District Superintendent of Police Albert John, a special patrol was carried out on April 25 under the supervision of Kovilpatti Sub-Divisional DSP Jeganathan.

The operation was led by Inspector Jinna Peer Mohamed and his team from the Kovilpatti East Police Station.

During their patrol, police officers spotted three individuals loitering suspiciously near the cremation ground with two motorcycles.

Upon interrogation, it was found that they were carrying ganja for sale.

The accused were identified as Karuppasamy (33) from Nalattinpudhur, Gopalapuram, and Rajasekarapandian (32) from Mandithoppu Road, Kovilpatti.

The juvenile involved was taken into custody and subsequently sent to the Tirunelveli Government Observation Home.

Police recovered 11.15 kilograms of ganja, Rs 1,400 in cash, and two motorcycles from the accused.

A case has been registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station, and further investigations are ongoing.