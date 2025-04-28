Thoothukudi police reject allegations of inaction in sexual harassment case

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Police on Sunday refuted to denied the contents of a video that is being circulated online alleging police inaction in connection to a woman's sexual harassment complaint.

The video also alleged that the survivor was not provided protection and a false case was registered against her.

The District Police in a statement on Sunday clarified that legal action and security measures are actively being pursued based on the complaints received.

The woman from the SIPCOT area gave an interview to the media accusing the police of inaction and bias in handling her complaints regarding sexual harassment by a man from Sankaraperi GP Colony on December 24, 2024.

The police said that a case was promptly registered by the Pudukottai All Women Police Station under Section 75 BNS and Section 4 of the TNPHW Act and the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The woman also alleged that on January 29, 2025, the accused threatened her with a knife after coming out on bail. She further claimed that a new complaint that she filed on February 11, 2025, at SIPCOT station was ignored.

The police said that based on her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 329(4), 296(b), 109(1), and 351(3) BNS, and inspector Ramalakshmi of Thoothukudi All Women Police has been appointed as the investigating officer. The accused was again granted bail by the Madras High Court, Madurai bench as per an order dated March 28, 2025.

The police said a case was registered under Sections 3(1)(S) and 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, on April 13, 2025, after a preliminary inquiry on a complaint received on March 17, 2025.

However, the woman filed a complaint against the police officer on April 21, said police, adding the FIR was registered on April 17 – four days before the fresh complaint was filed. Therefore, her claim of a false case due to enmity is incorrect.

Moreover, there’s no provision to withdraw a complaint at the police station when an FIR has already been registered and the case is under investigation, stated the police. Hence, the allegation is baseless and legally inaccurate as it is not possible, they said.