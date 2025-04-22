Thoothukudi police refute claims of needless penalty on truck driver

MADURAI: Thoothukudi police denied allegations of a truck driver being fined without reason and condemned the publication of news without verification of facts.

A television news channel on its official platform had released the information of alleged police high-handedness.

Superintendent of Police Albert John, in a statement, clarified that a post on its official X media handle showing a video of M Senthil Kumar from Kodangipatti, Madurai, alleging police action, was baseless and wrong.

The channel telecasted a video and posted it on its official X handle, where a lorry driver claimed that police from the Kadambur station imposed fines without a valid reason. The video was carefully orchestrated to create the impression that wrong fines were imposed on a truck which had no load in it.

The Thoothukudi police further clarified that the fines were imposed solely for traffic violations committed by the truck with registration number TN 52J 9517 registered in the name of Rajendran from Salem district, driven by Senthil Kumar, Madurai.

On April 18, during a routine vehicle check by the Kadambur Inspector of Police and his team, three large container trucks were approaching at high speed, violating traffic rules and causing obstruction. When the police attempted to stop the vehicles, two of them sped away and halted only after travelling some distance.

After restraining the vehicles, challans were generated for violations and Rs 2,000 for failing to stop the vehicle when signalled, Rs 1,000 for negligent driving and Rs 500 for causing traffic obstruction by taking an unauthorised rural route. Hence, a total fine of Rs 3,500 was imposed for traffic rule violations.

Moreover, the district police emphasised that these fines were issued only for traffic violations. The claim made on the video, suggesting that fines were imposed without reason, is completely false.

False statements or videos should not be shared on social media, and in case of any violation, appropriate action will be taken by the police against those who spread such content.