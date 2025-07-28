Thoothukudi: Pearl City’s growth aspiration soars, eyes global growth after airport expansion

MADURAI: Stakeholders have hailed the new Thoothukudi airport terminal, equipped with modern infrastructure, as a massive boon to southern Tamil Nadu in terms of commerce, trade, and industrial establishments.

This mammoth infrastructure development is not confined to Thoothukudi, but for the whole of south Tamil Nadu, Joe Celestine Villavarayar, the president of Container Freight Stations, Thoothukudi, and Executive Member of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said on Sunday.

The second-largest airport terminal building, next to Chennai, in Thoothukudi, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, features an extended runway and was designed to handle larger aircraft. This airport terminal, with integrated road connectivity and upgraded facilities, would increase air travel and make it more efficient. With two entrances for easy access to this terminal building, it attracts air passengers from all ten districts of southern Tamil Nadu, which is the most urbanised state in India and the second-largest in GDP.

More importantly, many people working in the Gulf countries, from Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district, would prefer this new Thoothukudi airport over Madurai airport, as the East Coast road is more convenient for their connectivity. Therefore, this latest development could reduce the load at Madurai airport and strike a fine balance.





Currently, six flights to Chennai and two to Bengaluru are operational at Thoothukudi. With more IT professionals in Bengaluru and Hyderabad from southern Tamil Nadu and improving trade links through the shipping industry in metro cities, including Mumbai, more flights could fly from Thoothukudi.

With numerous possibilities for additional flight operations, Thoothukudi, strategically located, would hopefully establish direct air links to distant corners of the world, thanks to its proximity to the Maldives and Colombo, Sri Lanka, Celestine Villavarayar told DT Next.

The port city of Thoothukudi already maintains sea-bound trade with Male and Colombo. With the upgraded facility at the airport, it could unleash its potential and emerge as a key player in the air freight industry. Cargo such as marine products, perishables, pharmaceutical products, and valuables can be air-shipped to overseas countries from Thoothukudi.

With VinFast, an electric vehicle manufacturing plant, Thoothukudi is all set to reach new heights.