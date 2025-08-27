Thoothukudi man gets 10-year jail term for killing co-worker

CHENNAI: A court in Chengalpattu on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after holding him guilty in connection with the murder of a co-worker in Peerkankaranai near Tambaram five years ago.

The Principal District Judge, Chengalpattu, found the accused, R Koilraj (44) of Thoothukudi, guilty of murder and also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

On January 30, 2021, Koilraj took his co-worker, John Raja Singh (68), to the Peerkankaranai lake to discuss his termination from the job and then murdered him, as he was under the impression that John Raja Singh had complained to his employer about Koilraj turning up drunk at work, which led to the termination.

The final report was filed before the court in March 2021, and after four years of trial, the court held the accused guilty.