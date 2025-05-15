Thoothukudi gets Thozhi working women hostel

MADURAI: Thozhi Hostel for working women was inaugurated at Teachers Colony in Thoothukudi by MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, on Wednesday.

While addressing the media, Kanimozhi said she felt happy after having inaugurated the hostel which is equipped with modern infrastructure facilities for the women working in the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, adding that Thozhi hostels were being established across Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister MK Stalin accords priority to the safety of the working women, thereby helping them stand on their own feet.

Taking pride, she said Tamil Nadu has the highest percentage of working women among other states in India. Tamil Nadu accounts for 42 per cent of the women workforce in India.

Safety is paramount in Thozhi hostels where facilities have been made available to accommodate 18 women in the first phase. This facility could also be used for women, who take competitive exams, skill development programmes, and interviews, for a day or two.

Initially, two women from Salem and Ramanathapuram joined the newly launched Thozhi hostel in Thoothukudi, she said. For job aspirants, especially women, who could hardly afford to stay at hotels to prepare for competitive exams, the establishment of Thozhi hostel with adequate infrastructure and safety at a reasonable cost of Rs 2,000 is a big advantage, Kanimozhi said.

P Geetha Jeevan, Social Welfare Minister, in her address, said women along with their children can also stay in these hostels, adding that so far, the Chief Minister has inaugurated 13 Thozhi hostels in eleven districts, benefiting 13,000 women.

Similar facilities were being made in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore and the CM has allocated funds of Rs 107.95 crore in the budget to build Thozhi hostels at ten locations, she said. Collector K Elambahavath, Mayor of Thoothukudi P Jegan, Commissioner of Corporation L Madhubalan, District Social Welfare Officer Premalatha, and others were present during the event.