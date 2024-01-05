Thoothukudi firing: Snowlin's mother approaches MHC to register FIR against police

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protest martyr Snowlin's mother moved the Madras High Court seeking to register criminal cases against the police and district administration personnel named in retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission's report.

J Vanitha, the mother of Snowlin, who was shot and killed in the anti-Sterlite protest on May 22, 2018, approached the Madras High Court seeking to direct the State to register criminal cases and enhance the compensation to the families of 13 victims, who were shot and killed during the protest.

Various scientific studies emphasized that Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant caused grave and severe environmental damages and health hazards to residents near the plant at Thoothukudi, said the petition.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) also identified that the Sulphur Dioxide (a toxic gas) released from the plant went off the scale, and the copper plant also caused groundwater pollution.

The petitioner also contended that aggrieved by the hazardous situation threatening the lives of many, hence several civilians including her daughter Snowlin gathered unarmed to protest against the expansion of the plant.

While the protesters indulged in a peaceful demonstration, several police personnel gathered at the spot and shot the protesters, said the petition.

Protests and dissents which have always been the strength of the Indian democracy had made mockery on that day, read the petition.

The image of a policeman with a sniper at the top of a vehicle shooting at the protesters is still haunting us, said the petition.

Even though retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan's commission report named several officials, including police personnel, the State had only contemplated initiating disciplinary action, read the petition.

The petitioner sought to direct the State to register criminal cases against the officials named in the report and table the action taken report in the forthcoming assembly session.