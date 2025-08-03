Thoothukudi double murder: 2 minors among 6 arrested

MADURAI: A day after the double murder case was cracked, six persons, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with the incident reported in Thoothukudi.

The deceased were identified as Arulraj (30), who is visually challenged, and his brother Maripandi (47) of Kovilpillai Nagar, Thoothukudi.

On July 28, Arulraj went missing, and Thermal Nagar police filed a ‘missing’ case based on a complaint. Acting on a tip-off, the investigation team, in the presence of Revenue officials, dug up a remote area where the hand of a body was protruding. It was discovered that the body was that of Arulraj. The team also found another body buried at the same spot, which was identified as that of Maripandi.

Superintendent of Police Albert John said the murder occurred as a result of enmity between the brothers and Rithan (25) of the same locality. The SP also clarified that the victims were not police informants and did not share anything about ganja peddling as claimed by some media reports.

A few days ago, Rithan’s brother committed suicide, and Rithan suspected that Arulraj and Maripandi were behind his brother’s suicide.

Those arrested were Rithan (25), the key accused, Mohammed Meeran Hussein (19), Shankar (19), Sathish (20), and two other juveniles.