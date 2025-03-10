Thoothukudi: Dalit school boy grabbed from bus, attacked with sickle

MADURAI: A gang of three minor boys belonging to an intermediary caste attacked a 16-year-old Dalit boy with sickles after dragging him out of a bus even as other passengers and public looked on in shock, in Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Sources said the victim allegedly teased the sister of one of the attackers, who were later arrested by the police.

The boy was identified as Devendran, son of Thangaganesh from Ariyanayagipuram, who was a class 11 student. As he was travelling on a bus to his school in Palayamkottai on Monday morning, the attackers intercepted the bus at Kettiammalpuram near Srivaikuntam and dragged him out of the vehicle. Even as the people looked on in horror, they attacked him with sickles, leaving the boy with multiple grievous injuries on his head and hands.

The attackers, all juveniles, fled the scene immediately while Devendran fell unconscious and was rushed to Tirunelveli GH where he is undergoing treatment.

Though initial reports said the attack was in response to a scuffle during a kabaddi match recently, sources said the victim allegedly teased a Class 11 girl, who’s the sister of one of the assailants, who belong to the upper caste. Earlier, one of the attackers had reportedly warned the boy.

A police team led by Srivaikuntam DSP Ramakrishnan rushed to the scene and held inquiries, while sources said the three juveniles involved in the attack were arrested.