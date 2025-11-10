Thoothukudi court hands life for five in murder case

MADURAI: Five men were convicted of murder by First Additional Sessions Court, Thoothukudi on Saturday evening, and sentenced to undergo life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, P Pon Nimesh (35) of Kulayankarisal was murdered by the gang of five in 2015 due to previous enmity.

Pudukottai police filed a case against M Pon Sekar (70), P Subhakar (32), M Ramesh (30) and his brother M Suresh (28) and M Madasamy (31) of the same locality, following the incident. After thorough investigation, a final report was filed before the court.

Sessions Judge M Thandavan after cross examining the witnesses found those five men guilty of murder and pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs 1, 500 was imposed on each of the accused.

Accused involved in 23 murder cases so far this year in the district have been awarded life imprisonment, sources said.