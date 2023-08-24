Thoothukudi court hands 5-year jail term for 70-yr-old man in Pocso case

MADURAI: Thoothukudi Special Court dealing with Pocso Act on Wednesday awarded a five-year jail term to a 70-year old man. According to the prosecution, K Rajakani, the elderly man from Vadakku Kangankulam, Kovilpatti was accused of sexually abusing a thirteen year old girl. The victim is mentally challenged.

The incident occured in 2019 and based on complaint, Kovilpatti All Women police filed a case and arrested Rajakani. The investigation officer filed a charge sheet of the case on August 21 in 2019.

Sessions Judge P Swaminathan, after examining the prosecution witnesses, found him guilty and pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on the accused, sources said.