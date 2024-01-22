Thoothukudi cops launch Maatrathai Thedi campaign

MADURAI: With active community participation, the Thoothukudi District Police launched ‘Maatrathai Thedi,’ an initiative with a focus on creating crime free environment. The drive focuses on attitudinal changes among the local community.

Thoothukudi is highly caste sensitive and the people leading skirmishes often. The police personnel reached out to the people under their station limits educating the community through a 36-point agenda on topics including awareness on POCSO Act, discouraging people against use of illicit drugs, shun the use of intimidating weapons and caste discrimination under the Maatrathai Thedi campaign.

Cops also created awareness on cyber crimes and ways to combat online fraud apart from counseling people on suicidal thoughts. Under the initiative, the local people have been taking a pledge for being a good citizen. Creating peaceful neighbourhood is one of key goals of this initiative.

As many as 3,814 programmes under Maatrathai Thedi have so far been organised across the district and a total of 1,20,196 pledges taken, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan said.

