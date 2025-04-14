Thoothukudi consumer panel orders bank to pay Rs 25.35 lakh compensation

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 April 2025 6:20 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-14 00:50:45  )
    MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a banker to pay a compensation of Rs 25.35 lakh to a complainant due to deficiency in service, sources said.

    The complainant Arunachalam took a loan from the bank and paid money to cover a life insurance and health insurance policy, but the policy was not issued to the complainant.

    As he was not given the policy, his wife Kalpana, could not avail of the benefits after Arunachalam’s demise. Hence, the commission ordered the bank to pay the compensation to her.

