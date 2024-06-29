Thoothukudi consumer commission directs bus operator to pay Rs 20K to passenger in row over loud music

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday directed a private bus operator to pay a compensation of Rs.20,000 to a complainant due to a deficiency in service. The complainant Kennedy, a resident of Muthiahpuram, boarded a bus from Thoothukudi Old Bus Stand to travel to his locality. While travelling on the bus, Kennedy got disturbed by music playing loudly.

The passenger then asked the bus conductor to reduce the volume and subsequently requested the driver too. However, the bus driver did not heed the passenger’s request and allegedly passed derogatory comments. Much to his frustration, the driver stopped the bus and forced him to get down in the middle of his journey.

The passenger Kennedy took the issue to the local police seeking action against the driver since he could reach home in time. The frustrated passenger then took the issue to the legal body. The Commission directed the bus operator to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation.