Begin typing your search...
Thoothukudi- Chennai special train to operate from April 20
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the train will depart from Thoothukudi at 4.30 pm.
CHENNAI: The special train announced between Thoothukudi and Chennai will operate from April 20(Saturday).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the train will depart from Thoothukudi at 4.30 pm.
Southern Railway has announced to operate multiple special trains, inorder to clear the extra rush during summer.
These special trains will operate within the zone, connecting the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.
Next Story