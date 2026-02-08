Thoothukudi boy falls to death from bus during school trip

On Friday morning, a private school in the Thoothukudi district had arranged for 280 students to go on a one-day excursion in four private buses to popular tourist spots in the nearby Kanniyakumari district.

The school had decided to take the students to locations, including the Thiruvalluvar statue, Thotti bridge (Mathur aqueduct) and Thirparappu Falls, among others, and was scheduled to return the same evening.