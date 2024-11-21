Thoothukudi-bound flight carrying minister EV Velu makes emergency landing in Madurai

CHENNAI: A flight travelling from Chennai to Thoothukudi on Thursday with 77 passengers, including State Minister for Public Works EV Velu, was forced to make an emergency landing in Madurai instead, due to adverse weather conditions.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the flight, which had taken off from Chennai early this morning was unable to land in Thoothukudi due to poor visibility and unfavourable weather, and was forced to circle in the air for several minutes.

As there appeared to be no let-up in the weather conditions, the pilot decided to divert the flight to Madurai.

The plane then successfully made an emergency landing at the Madurai airport, where all 77 passengers, including Minister EV Velu, disembarked safely. The minister then continued his journey to Kanniyakumari by road.