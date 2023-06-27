Thisayanvilai police seize 127 kg of gutkha products in Nellai, 4 arrested

MADURAI: As many as 127 kg of gutkha products were seized in Tirunelveli district and four men were arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrests were made when a team of Thisayanvilai police led by Sub Inspector Priyarajkumar was engaged in patrolling along Sathankulam road on Sunday night.

The accused, who were arrested, have been identified as Sekar (32) of Veerakulam, Mariraman (35) of Kulaiyankarisal, Ramachandran (36) of Thisayanvilai and Murugesan (32) of Saveriyarpuram, sources said.

They were found with illegal possession of gutkha products that were hidden inside a mini auto. Based on a complaint, the Thisayanvilai police filed a case and arrested them, sources said.

