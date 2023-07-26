Thisayanvilai murder: Police arrest three, dismiss caste angle

MADURAI: Three accused have been arrested in connection with the recent murder of a youth in Thisayanvilai, Tirunelveli district.

On Sunday night, Kanniappan from Appuvilai in Samy Dhas Nagar lodged a complaint with Thisayanvilai police that his son Muthaiah (19), who had a love affair with a girl belonging to another caste, was found dead with injuries on his body near Odakarai in Appuvilai. The complainant alleged the girl’s family members murdered his son Muthaiah due to caste enmity. Based on the complaint a casewas registered but no caste enmity was found in investigation, a statement from district police office said on Tuesday.

Under the direct supervision of the Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, six special teams have been formed to trace the accused. During the course of investigation it came to light that the deceased Muthaiah often harassed the sister of a person identified as Suresh from Kakkan Nagar. Already Suresh’s sister was sexually harassed by a relative of the deceased Muthaiah, for which the case is under trial.

According to police, Suresh had warned Muthaiah a month back not to disturb his sister. On July 22 afternoon Muthaiah allegedly harassed his sister, forcing her to love him. As she informed Suresh about the issue, he decided to kill Muthaiah and informed his relatives Mathialagan and Jeyaprakash, the police said. On Sunday night, all the three accused picked up a quarrel with Muthaiah and murdered him. Muthaiah’s friend, who was along with the deceased, ran away from the spot with simple injuries. All the accused were arrested and two of them were remanded. The third would be remanded soon, police said.

Investigations revealed the deceased and the accused belong to Scheduled Caste community, disproving caste enmity as alleged by victims’s father.