This video of elephant babies taking a walk with their mahouts at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp is filled with love

CHENNAI: The loving relationship between elephants and their mahouts is an unbreakable bond which lasts till eternity. A video capturing three elephant babies taking a morning walk with their mahouts at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiri mountains is testament to that.

The video was shared by Tamil Nadu Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department secretary Supriya Sahu from the place made famous by the Oscar-winning short film ‘Elephant Whisperers’.

The Theppakadu camp takes care of the three calves featured in the video that were recently found abandoned. Seven dedicated keepers provide 24x7 care for the calves, the IAS officer stated.

She elaborated that the young calves were four to five months old and were vulnerable without the immunity of their mothers' milk, adding that like human babies, they also need a lot of attention and care.

The IAS officer also stated that an expert committee of three members constituted by the Tamil Nadu government is providing guidance to the local team and vets for scientific management of the baby elephants.

Theppakadu elephant camp, the oldest camp for pachyderms in Asia, has been a safe haven for many orphaned calves.