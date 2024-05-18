This resort in Tamil Nadu provides a perfect blend of fitness and relaxation

CHENNAI: Sol Fitness Resorts is generating buzz among fitness and wellness enthusiasts nationwide with its innovative offerings. Situated in Ranipet, the resort claims the title of India’s first all-inclusive active fitness resort. Every aspect of the resort is designed to enhance guests' overall well-being. The resort experience is divided into four key components: fit and strong, healthy eating, recharge and renew, and better sleep.



The centrepiece of the resort is its 275-meter jogging track, covering a futsal court, gym, and volleyball area. This layout is ideal for warm-ups, cool-downs, and intense workout sessions.

Additionally, a beach court caters to activities like volleyball, throwball, and sandy workouts, providing low-impact resistance training.

Sol Fitness Resorts also collaborates with various fitness centres to host cycling camps, rugged running camps, fitness camps, and other specialised training programmes.

The resort's multi-purpose turf serves as both a recreational space and a training ground, available for booking via the Turf Town app.

For dining, the main cafe offers a balanced buffet featuring locally sourced ingredients aimed at rejuvenating guests.

Accommodations range from private cottages with garden-facing sit-out areas to dormitory rooms accommodating up to four guests. These dorm rooms are tailored to provide a comfortable and cost-effective option for those seeking both convenience and camaraderie during their fitness retreat.

Located 40 minutes from Vellore and a convenient three-hour drive from Chennai, Sol stands as a unique and meticulously crafted sports retreat.























